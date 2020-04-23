WHO to launch initiative to share COVID-19 drugs, tests and vaccines: statement

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said it would announce a “landmark collaboration” on Friday to speed development, production and the use of safe, effective drugs, tests and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19.

In a brief statement issued on Thursday the Geneva-based agency said the initiative being announced with partners aims to make technologies against the disease “accessible to everyone who needs them, worldwide”, but gave no details.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on April 6 that he planned to announce an initiative to accelerate the research, development and production of vaccines and also design mechanisms for equitable distribution.