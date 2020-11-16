WHO says defeating COVID-19 best way to reopen economies

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that the fight against the coronavirus was not a choice between life and livelihoods.

“The quickest way to open up economies is to defeat the virus,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

He said G20 leaders would meet this weekend, giving them an opportunity to commit financially and politically to the COVAX global facility, which has been set up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries.