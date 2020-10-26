WHO finalising advice on de-risking elections during pandemic

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Orgnaization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is finalising advice on how to minimise the risk when elections are held during the coronavirus pandemic, Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergency expert, told an online briefing on Monday.

“De-risking the process of voting during an election has become an important aspect of our advice to many countries. We are currently finalising more formal advice,” he said.