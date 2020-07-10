WHO's Ryan says eradication of new coronavirus is unlikely

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Orgnaization (WHO) ahead of a meeting of the Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization’s emergencies programme, said on Friday it was unlikely that the new coronavirus would be eliminated.

“In the current situation it is unlikely we can eradicate this virus,” he told an online briefing from Geneva.

He said that, by extinguishing clusters of infection, the world could “potentially avoid the worst of having second peaks and having to move backwards in terms of lockdown”.