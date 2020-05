FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, March 16, 2020. Reuters/Johanna Geron/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - International cooperation should be a no brainer during a global pandemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

“The greatest act of courage is to play as a team,” she told a virtual World Health Assembly in a comment apparently aimed at the United States, which has threatened to withdraw its membership of the World Health Organization.