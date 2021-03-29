Germany calls for global funding for vaccine rollouts in poorest countries

FILE PHOTO: German Development Minister Gerd Mueller addresses a news conference in Berlin May 5, 2020. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA (Reuters) - Global funding and cooperation is crucial if there is going to be fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for everyone, Germany’s development minister said on Monday.

It was crucial to have an infrastructure that helps to place vaccine campaigns in the poorest countries of the world, and Germany will commit more strongly to this fight, Gerd Mueller said at a joint news conference with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.