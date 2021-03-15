COVID-19 infections rose 11% over last week, WHO expert says

FILE PHOTO: WHO Technical lead head COVID-19 Maria Van Kerkhove attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA/ZURICH (Reuters) - A World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Monday that the past week has seen an 11% increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide, raising concerns that measures to halt the pandemic’s spread may be breaking down just as vaccine distribution picks up.

“In the past week we have seen an 11% increase in transmission across the world,” WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove, the technical lead on COVID-19, told a news conference. “It is not the time to let up.”