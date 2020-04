People wear face masks at Shinagawa station after the rush hour after the government expanded a state of emergency to include the entire country following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that it was concerned about the increasing number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Japan.

But Japan is not yet in the stage of a large-scale community outbreak, Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, told an online press conference.