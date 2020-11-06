Denmark taking steps to stop 'new animal reservoir' for COVID-19, says WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) - Denmark is taking steps to prevent the establishment of “a new animal reservoir for this virus”, the WHO’s technical lead for COVID-19 Maria Van Kerkhove said on Friday, after the country reported widespread coronavirus outbreaks in mink farms.

Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization’s top emergencies expert, told the same Geneva news briefing that other sectors, such as pigs and poultry, had “very strict” biosecurity in place to prevent viruses jumping the species barrier.