FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment facilities at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa April 24, 2020. Jerome Delay/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that Africa affirms its “full support” for the World Health Organization (WHO) which he said had been key in guiding the international response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa, speaking to the WHO’s annual assembly being held online, said that assistance to Africa needs to include debt relief and help with diagnostics, drugs and medical supplies.