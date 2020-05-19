EU resolution on pandemic adopted at WHO assembly: official

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - A resolution on the need to investigate the global response to the coronavirus pandemic won endorsement at the World Health Organisation’s annual ministerial meeting on Tuesday.

None of the WHO’s 194 member states - which include the United States - raised objections to the resolution brought by the European Union on behalf of more than 100 countries including Australia, China and Japan.

“Is the (World) Health Assembly prepared to adopt the draft resolution as proposed? As I see no requests for the floor, I take it that there is no objection and the resolution is therefore adopted,” said Keva Bain, the Bahamas ambassador who serves as the assembly’s president. Applause erupted from officials hosting the annual gathering.