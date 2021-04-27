Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

WHO still in talks on Russia's Sputnik vaccine but no date for review

FILE PHOTO: Phial labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine", March 24, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it was still in discussions about the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and had not yet set a date to evaluate the shot’s clinical data for possible emergency use listing.

“On Sputnik, we are still waiting, we are still in the back-and-forth stage. So we don’t have a review meeting scheduled yet,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a briefing in Geneva.

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday rejected importing the Sputnik V requested by state governors battling a deadly second wave. Technical staff highlighted “inherent risks” and serious defects, citing a lack of information guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness.

