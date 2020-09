FILE PHOTO: A logo of the World Health Organization (WHO), is seen before a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is hopeful that a novel coronavirus vaccine will be ready internationally by mid-2021, its chief scientist said on Friday.

“Certainly by the middle of 2021, we should start to see some vaccines moving into countries and populations” Soumya Swaminathan said at a news briefing in Geneva.