China says inclusion of Taiwan in WHO meeting would be 'illegal'

GENEVA (Reuters) - China’s ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva Chen Xu told a World Health Organization (WHO) ministerial meeting on Monday that a proposal to include Taiwan as an observer was “illegal and invalid” as it violated the principle of “One China”.

Taiwan was not invited to the virtual assembly which is focused on the COVID-19 pandemic despite efforts by the island and allies like the United States to allow it to take part.