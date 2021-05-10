Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
WHO chief Tedros says focusing on pandemic when asked about second term

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

GENEVA(Reuters) - World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday he was focusing on fighting the current pandemic, when asked if he would stand for a second term as head of the agency.

“So I think it’s time to still focus on this pandemic. It’s very unprecedented. I’m currently focused on fighting this pandemic with my colleagues working day and night,” Tedros told a briefing.

Stat News said last week he would run, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, Emma Farge, Silke Koltowitz; Editing by Alison Williams

