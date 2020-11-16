WHO chief 'saw no need for test' after COVID-19 exposure

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA (Reuters) - World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus marked his return to the Geneva agency from quarantine on Monday after being exposed to coronavirus and said he did not see the need for a test.

“I was OK, no symptoms. It’s day 17 now, and I followed the protocols. Because of no symptoms and full followup of the protocol, I did not see the need for testing,” he told a briefing in Geneva.

“I can assure you that I’m OK and actually very, very busy. The most important thing is following the protocol.”