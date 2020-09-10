World must scale up clinical trials to address COVID-19, WHO says

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivering a speech via video for the opening ceremony of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), at a media centre in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

ZURICH (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization urged countries on Thursday to contribute resources that can expedite products which may help stem the coronavirus pandemic.

The WHO’s ACT-Accelerator programme already supports research into potential vaccines, drugs and diagnostics, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online event.

“But we need to rapidly scale up our clinical trials, manufacturing, licensing and regulation capacity so that these products can get to people and start saving lives,” he said.