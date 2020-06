FILE PHOTO: Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization will issue further guidance on air travel in coming days as countries open up from their coronavirus lockdowns, the WHO’s Mike Ryan said on Monday.

“It’s not an easy dilemma... There is no zero-risk,” he told an online briefing.