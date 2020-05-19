Trump: WHO must clean up its act or U.S. will no longer be involved

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the nation?s food supply chain during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response event in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the World Health Organization had to improve how it treated the United States and other countries or Washington would pull out.

“They have to clean up their act. They have to do a better job. They have to be much more fair to other countries, including the United States, or we’re not going to be involved with them anymore,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

The president’s comments came after he released a letter to the WHO on Monday saying it had to make improvements in the next 30 days or he would make a temporary freeze on U.S. funding to the organization permanent.