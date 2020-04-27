WHO says U.S. federal coronavirus plan is clear and science-based

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) ahead of a meeting of the Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - A top World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday that the United States seemed to have a “very clearly laid-out”, science-based federal plan for fighting its coronavirus epidemics.

“The federal government and the system of governors are working together to move America and its people through this very difficult situation,” Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergencies expert, told a virtual briefing in Geneva, adding that the federal system linking 50 states made the situation “complex”.

Ryan repeated an earlier WHO warning against easing restrictions too soon. Speaking specifically about U.S. plans to ease confinement measures, he said: “We believe that the over-arching federal plan seems to be very much based on science.”

“We hope that the U.S. government and its people can move through this plan, work through day-to-day how to do that and find a successful solution that reduces the impact on people’s lives and livelihoods.”