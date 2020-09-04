Health News
September 4, 2020 / 4:26 PM / in an hour

COVID vaccine must be proven safe before mass rollout - WHO's chief scientist

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the World Health Organization (WHO), is seen before a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation’s chief scientist said on Friday that no vaccine for the new coronavirus should be approved for a worldwide rollout until it had undergone sufficient scrutiny and proved its safety and efficacy.

“No vaccine is going to be mass-deployed until regulators are confident, governments are confident, and the WHO is confident it has met the minimum standard of safety” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said at a news briefing in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below