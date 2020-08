FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan attends a press conference organised by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA (Reuters) - The emergency authorization of COVID-19 vaccines requires a “great deal of seriousness and reflection”, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

Although every country had the right to approve drugs without full trial, “it is not something that you do lightly”, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.