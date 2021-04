A nurse holds a syringe containing a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine made by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group (CNBG), at a vaccination center during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

ZURICH (Reuters) - The World Health Organization will likely issue an update in April or May as it reviews vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac that are now being considered for emergency use listing, a WHO European region official said on Thursday.