WHO expects to have access to Pfizer vaccine 'very soon'

FILE PHOTO: Bruce Aylward, International team lead for the WHO-China joint mission on COVID-19 coronavirus attends a news conference after his trip to China at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, 25 February, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is in advanced negotiations with Pfizer about including the company’s COVID-19 vaccine in the agency’s portfolio of shots to be shared with poorer countries, a senior WHO official said on Monday.

“We are in very detailed discussions with Pfizer. We believe very soon we will have access to that product,” Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser, said at the WHO’s executive board meeting.

The WHO’s vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX is set to start rolling out vaccines to poor and middle income countries in February.