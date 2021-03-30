WHO panel to issue latest findings on COVID-19, Ebola vaccines on Wednesday: spokesman

GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Health Organization’s advisory panel will present its latest findings on vaccines against COVID-19, Ebola, polio and other infectious diseases on Wednesday, a spokesman said.
WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a Geneva news briefing on Tuesday that its Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), which met last week, would issue their findings and policy recommendations on Wednesday at 1000gmt.
