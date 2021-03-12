WHO says its advisory committee looking at AstraZeneca vaccine issues

FILE PHOTO: A doctor, wearing a protective face mask, prepares a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in his consulting room at the doctor's office in Gouzeaucourt as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Health Organization expert advisory committee is currently looking at AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after some countries paused distribution, but there is no reason not to use it, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Margaret Harris told a briefing that it was an “excellent vaccine” and that no causal relationship has been shown between the vaccine and reports of blood coagulation.