FILE PHOTO: Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-2019), in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DUBAI (Reuters) - The global coronavirus pandemic has been exacerbated by polititicisation, the World Health Organization’s director general said on Monday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was speaking at a virtual health forum organised by the World Government Summit, an event organised by Dubai.