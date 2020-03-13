Europe is pandemic epicenter, blanket travel bans rarely justified - WHO

FILE PHOTO: Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, attends a news conference on the coronavirus (COVID-2019) in Geneva, Switzerland February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - Europe has now become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 5,000 lives across the world, “a tragic milestone”, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a virtual news conference that it was launching a COVID-19 solidarity response plan.

This would to allow people and organizations to help fund masks, gloves, gowns and goggles for heath workers, as well as diagnostic kits and investment in research and development, including for vaccines.