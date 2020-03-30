Italy's epidemic should stabilize soon, but vigilance needed: WHO

FILE PHOTO: Executive Director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies program Mike Ryan speaks at a news conference on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - Lockdowns and stringent measures in place in Italy for the past two weeks should lead soon to a stabilization in its coronavirus epidemic, but vigilant follow-up will be required, a senior official of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

“We do hope that Italy and Spain are nearly there, but the virus won’t go down by itself, it needs to be pushed down through public health efforts,’ Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergencies expert, told a news conference.

On Italy, Ryan said: “We should start to see stabilization. The cases we see today really reflect exposures 2 weeks ago.”