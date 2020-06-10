WHO chief hopes to work "side by side" with U.S. on Ebola

FILE PHOTO: Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-2019), in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA/ZURICH (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes to work “side by side” with the United States to contain Congo’s Ebola outbreak, its chief said on Wednesday, even after the Trump administration said the United States would end their relationship over the U.N. agency’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he had met with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar last week, adding it was a very good discussion. However, he said that did not mean the body was receiving money directly from the country, which has been its top donor, as part of those efforts.

“It’s not about the money. The relationship (with the United States) is more important,” he said at a virtual briefing on Wednesday.