WHO chief urges unity in long fight against virus

FILE PHOTO: Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-2019), in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday urged the world to unite to defeat the new coronavirus.

“This virus will be with us for a long time and we must come together to develop and share the tools to defeat it,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

“We will prevail through national unity and global solidarity,” he added, praising pledges of $8 billion from world leaders for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Geneva-based body will launch this week its updated strategic preparedness and response plan, which will provide an update of its funding needs in order to support the international and national plans to fight the virus, Tedros said.