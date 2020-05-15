World News
May 15, 2020 / 3:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

WHO head says vaccines, medicines must be fairly shared to beat COVID-19

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-2019), in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Scientists and researchers are working at “breakneck” speed to find solutions for COVID-19 but the pandemic can only be beaten with equitable distribution of medicines and vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.

“Traditional market models will not deliver at the scale needed to cover the entire globe,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva.

Reporting by Michael Shields in Zurich, Francesco Guarascio in Brussels; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

