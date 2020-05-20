World News
May 20, 2020 / 3:54 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day, worried about poor countries

FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) attends the virtual 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, May 19, 2020. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - There were 106,000 new cases of new coronavirus infection recorded worldwide in the last 24 hours - the most in a single day yet, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, expressing concern for poor countries even as rich ones emerge from lockdown.

“We still have a long way to go in this pandemic,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference. “We are very concerned about rising cases in low and middle income countries.”

Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Hugh Lawson

