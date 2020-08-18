WHO says people in 20s, 30s, 40s increasingly driving pandemic

FILE PHOTO: People queue in front of a night club after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions for restaurants, bars and nightclubs were lifted, in Helsinki, Finland July 15, 2020. Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva /via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The spread of the coronavirus is being increasingly driven by people aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s and many are not aware that they have been infected, the World Health Organisation’s regional director for the Western Pacific said on Tuesday.

“This increases the risk of spillovers to the more vulnerable: the elderly, the sick people in long-term care, people who live in densely populated areas and underserved areas,” Takeshi Kasai told a virtual briefing.