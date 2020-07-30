Health News
Wisconsin mandates masks, declares public health emergency

(Reuters) - Wisconsin’s governor on Thursday ordered residents wear masks when indoors and not in a private residence, joining dozens of other U.S. state leaders mandating face coverings to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, Governor Tony Evers said Wisconsin was seeing an increase in significant community spread and rise in COVID-19 cases which required he declare a new public health emergency and require face coverings statewide.

Reporting By Karen Pierog and Andrew Hay; Editing by Franklin Paul

