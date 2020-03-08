Wizz Air press conference in Abu Dhabi canceled due to coronavirus

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) press conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, where Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi was due to attend, has been canceled due to the coronavirus, organizers said on Sunday.

The press conference was canceled “out of an abundance of caution and in line with government directives,” the email to media said.

Wizz Air was to announce new routes and other updates, according to an earlier invite sent to media.

The European airline said in December it would launch Wizz Air Abu Dhabi this year.

Abu Dhabi Airports CEO Bryan Thompson was also due to attend the press conference.