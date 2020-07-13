WNBA announces schedule, season to start July 25

(Reuters) - The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) unveiled the schedule for its truncated 2020 season on Monday, with Seattle Storm and New York Liberty kicking off the action on July 25.

Players have already traveled to Bradenton, Florida, where the whole of the 22-game regular season will take place without fans in an effort to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread.

The regular season will finish on Sept. 12, followed by the playoffs and finals.

The WNBA season was due to run from May 15-Sept. 20 but had to be postponed in April due to the novel coronavirus outbreak which hit the sporting calendar around the world.

The WBNA, which had already announced it would dedicate the season to social justice, said that on the opening weekend “all aspects of the game and player outfitting will be designed to affirm Black Lives Matter and honor victims of police brutality and racial violence.”