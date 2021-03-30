WTO Director-General plans event on COVID-19 vaccine scarcity

FILE PHOTO: The World Trade Organization (WTO) logo is pictured in front of their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization’s head said on Tuesday that she plans to convene an event in mid-April on ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production amid what she called “very serious scarcity in supply”.

“The idea is to move us along on our quest to solve this unacceptable inequitable access of poor countries to vaccines,” said Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in remarks made to member states posted on the global trade watchdog’s website.

The event will bring together WTO regional groups, vaccine manufacturers from developing and developed countries and civil society among others, the WTO said.