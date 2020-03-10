Health News
WTO has coronavirus case, is 'taking all precautions': spokesman

GENEVA (Reuters) - A staff member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has been infected with COVID-19, a spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that the Geneva-based organization was “taking all precautions necessary”.

WTO spokesman Daniel Pruzin, asked about reports that an employee has the novel coronavirus, said in an email reply: “We can confirm that a member of staff has been infected with the coronavirus. We are taking all precautions necessary and are reviewing the situation constantly to take account of developments.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge

