WTO has coronavirus case, is 'taking all precautions': spokesman

GENEVA (Reuters) - A staff member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has been infected with COVID-19, a spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that the Geneva-based organization was “taking all precautions necessary”.

WTO spokesman Daniel Pruzin, asked about reports that an employee has the novel coronavirus, said in an email reply: “We can confirm that a member of staff has been infected with the coronavirus. We are taking all precautions necessary and are reviewing the situation constantly to take account of developments.”