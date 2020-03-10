China's President Xi says virus control remains arduous in Hubei: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping learns about the hospital's operations, treatment of patients, protection for medical workers and scientific research at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China March 10, 2020. Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping said that work to control the virus in the city of Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province remained arduous, as he visited the center of the coronavirus epidemic, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The first steps of goals to stabilize and turn around the situation in Hubei and Wuhan have been achieved, he said.

While the coronavirus has hit Hubei’s economy, its long term positive momentum has not been affected, he said.