FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves after a news conference at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday that China will certainly win its battle against the new coronavirus and reach its economic goals, state media reported.

China will continue strengthening containment measures, Xi added.