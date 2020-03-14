World News
March 14, 2020 / 1:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sana'a airport to close for two weeks over coronavirus concerns

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthis group announced on Saturday it would close Sana’a airport for two weeks, a measure that will affect flights operated by United Nations’ organizations taking part in relief efforts to the war-torn country.

The Houthis took control of Sana’a in 2014, forcing President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee to Saudi Arabia in 2015.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis has banned flights to Sana’a except those of the UN.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below