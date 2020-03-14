Sana'a airport to close for two weeks over coronavirus concerns

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthis group announced on Saturday it would close Sana’a airport for two weeks, a measure that will affect flights operated by United Nations’ organizations taking part in relief efforts to the war-torn country.

The Houthis took control of Sana’a in 2014, forcing President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee to Saudi Arabia in 2015.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis has banned flights to Sana’a except those of the UN.