May 4, 2020

Yemen records two new coronavirus cases in Hadhramout

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen has reported two new coronavirus infections in Hadhramout, the national emergency coronavirus committee said on Monday, raising the number of diagnosed infections in the war-town country to 12 with two deaths.

The province of Hadhramout was where Yemen recorded its first case of COVID-19 on April 10. The United Nations says it fears the coronavirus could be spreading undetected among an acutely malnourished population with inadequate testing capabilities.

Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens

