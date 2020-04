PARIS (Reuters) - French hospitality group Accor (ACCP.PA) has sufficient cash to operate through the coronavirus crisis, its chief executive said on Monday.

“We started the year with 2.5 billion euros in cash ... We have sufficient cash to hold on for nine months, maybe 12 or 14 months. We have some time ahead of us and this crisis is unlikely to last that long,” Sebasten Bazin told BFM business.