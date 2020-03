FILE PHOTO: A pit head is seen at the Tumela platinum mine, an Anglo-American open pit mine located in Thabazimbi, Limpopo Province, South Africa June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum said on Monday it had declared force majeure on certain supplier contracts not considered essential as the bulk of its South African operations are temporally shut to comply with a three-week national lockdown.

South Africa, where most of the world’s platinum is mined, started a 21-day mandatory restriction on the movement of its population on March 26 as it battles the spread of coronavirus.