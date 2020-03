FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe, state of Coahuila, Mexico October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Thursday that it will suspend operations at its plant in Mexico’s San Luis Potosi state from March 20 to April 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak.