FILE PHOTO: A sign of the state-owned Pertamina seen at a petrol station in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Pertamina has chartered ships to store gasoline off Singapore waters in a possible effort to cash in on the current low prices caused by a slump in demand because of the coronavirus, three sources said.

The sources said Asia’s largest gasoline importer has chartered three long-range vessels for a 6-month period to store petrol.