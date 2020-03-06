Politics
SXSW festival canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

(Reuters) - South by Southwest (SXSW) music and tech festival in Austin, Texas has been canceled over growing concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, the event organizers said on Friday.

A number of companies have already pulled out of the annual festival, which was scheduled between March 13 and 22.

The companies that pulled out of the festival include AT&T’s WarnerMedia, Netflix, Apple, Amazon Studios, Facebook and Twitter.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

