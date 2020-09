FILE PHOTO: People queue outside a test centre, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Southend-on-sea, Britain September 17, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 4,322 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, an increase of nearly a thousand on Thursday’s tally and the highest since May 8, according to official statistics.