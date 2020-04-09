Europe's governments need to support each other in coronavirus fight: Lagarde to paper

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde looks on during a debate on the 2018 annual report of the ECB, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Europe’s governments need to support each other to put in place the best policies to counter the shock from the coronavirus emergency, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a letter to Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

After outlining the European Central Bank’s response to help families and businesses during the health crisis, Lagarde said budgetary and monetary policies needed to be aligned and conditions needed to be equal for all to fight the emergency.

“If not all countries are taken care of, the others will also suffer... solidarity is in the interest of all,” she said.